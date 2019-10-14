CHULA VISTA – Authorities have begun an investigation after a body was found in a wooded area new Dogwood Estates.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said a man who was walking his dog in the wooded area discovered the body and contacted authorities.
He said the body was found Sunday afternoon.
“It (the body) appears to have been there for several days,” Russell said. “We are treating this as a homicide.”
He said the body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville, so the identity and cause of death could be determined.
Russell said Monday that he could not release any other information, but more information would be released as the investigation continues.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the possible homicide.
“Our investigators were actively working this possible homicide late into the night and early this morning,” said St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray. “They continue to follow all leads in this case.”
Reach David Atchison at datchison@dailyhome.com