BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ashville wins two; Ragland splits pair

ASHVILLE -- The Ashville varsity boys defeated Donoho and Ragland last week in the second full week of basketball. With the two wins, the Bulldogs improved to 4-3 on the season.
Ashville 58, Donoho 29
The Bulldogs had little trouble with Donoho as 10 Ashville players scored.
Ashville led 28-10 at halftime.
Jacob Wilson paced the Bulldogs with 15 points. Gabe Sawyer scored 12. Ashton Vann had seven, while Hayden Phillips and Adriane Hernandez netted five apiece.
Caleb Bailey scored four points, while Cole Hyatt and Jonah Carden had three each. Donnie Morphis and Elijah Turner both scored two.
Ashville 41, Ragland 40
Ashville trailed after each of the first three quarters: 12-8, 22-18 and 30-29.
Sawyer was the only Ashville player in double figures with 12 points, and eight of those came in the fourth quarter.
Vann hit for seven points, while Turner added six. Wilson totaled five, and Hernandez chipped in four. Morphis had three. Phillips and Bailey scored two each.
“Ragland is a tough team, and Coach (Andy) Eden has them playing hard,” Ashville coach Caleb Carpenter said. “Ragland will be very competitive this year. Our guys fought hard and believed we could win the game. Credit goes to our entire team because it took all 12 players to win this game.”
Matt Trammell led Ragland with 13 points. CJ Lawler closed with nine, while Kentrell Turner added eight. Josh Phillips totaled five, and Owen Schall hit a trey for three points. Jordan Turner finished with two.
“We didn’t defend well and did not attack the basket,” Eden said. “Give credit to Ashville because they got after us.”
Ragland 66, West End 50
Before the Ashville game, Ragland defeated West End, outscoring the Patriots 27-6 in the third quarter.
Three Purple Devils scored in double figures as Josh Phillips led the way with 23 points, including 17 in the second half. Jordan Turner pumped in 16, while Lawler added 15.
Schall (five), Trammell (three), Kentrell Turner and Jakolbe Brewster (two apiece) and Dante Pickett, Gavid Ward and Javaris Turner (one each) rounded out the scoring for Ragland.