Boy Scout places blessing box at library

There is now a blessing box outside the Springville Library courtesy of an Eagle project led by Isaiah Mix of Boy Scout Troop 124 of Clay. The blessing box is in the courtyard area between the library and the annex near the book return box. Give if you can; take if you need.
Thank you Isaiah for your service to the community.
Congratulations to soccer players Madison Bradshaw, who was named the Birmingham Metro B Division Player of the Year; Shayna Booker, who was named to the All Senior First Team; Lela Nalley, who was named to the Metro B Division Second Team, Coaches Association 2020 Birmingham All-Metro team. In Boys Soccer, Sawyer Chapman, D, Senior. Second Team, Johnnie Wolf, F, Sophomore, Honorable Mention; Matt Wolf, F, Freshman, Honorable Mention; Brody Watkins, MF, Sophomore, Honorable Mention; Caiden King, Senior, Honorable Mention; Evan Paddock, K, Junior, Honorable Mention. Congratulations to all.
Online registration has begun for Springville Flag Football at springvilleparkandrec.com with a tentative return date for June. Only online registrations are being accepted at this time. Flag Football is a great summer sport for the whole family. This is a league for kids 5 years old and up and they play on Sunday afternoons. Most coaches only practice once a week just before their game. The cost is $100. This is a great opportunity for kids to get out and have some fun.