Bowers drops bid for St. Clair County Commission chairman

District 3 St. Clair County Commissioner Tommy Bowers has announced that he will be dropping out of the race for commission chairman.
Bowers said his health became of concern in the middle of campaigning in February. He said he will require colon surgery.
“It was a health issue more than anything,” Bowers said, adding he will continue to serve on the commission as he continues to get back on his feet.
“It takes a lot to run a campaign and the way I wanted to run the county commission. It would take a lot of effort there, too, and I didn’t want there to be anything to interfere with that.”
Bowers added that the main reason he ran was because there were changes he felt needed to be made, especially when involving the public.
“I thought that I could move the county forward in a little different direction than we were currently going and involve the public more and employees and the other elected officials in the decision that the county commission is making,” he said.
“I wanted it to basically be more open to the public to the taxpayers, the ones who're paying the bills.”
The race will now fall between two candidates, current Commission Chairman Paul Manning and former Chairman Stan Batemon. The two will officially face off as polling places open for the primary election May 24.