The Springville Preservation Society has announced the wonderful coloring book style history book that has line drawings by local artist Clay Allison of historic structures in Springville; some still standing and others from long ago is now on sale. These books are great for children to color and learn about the history of Springville and also for adults who just love the rich history of this area.
The coloring book Let's Learn About Springville is now on sale at the Museum for only $5 each. These books will make great Christmas gifts.
The museum is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays and will also be open on Thursday nights in December. Mark your calendar for the Museum Christmas Open House 2-5 p.m., Dec. 7.
Christ Community Church is having a tea for the widows of the community, 10-12 a.m., Nov. 2. Any and all are welcome. The church is located at 7290 Main St. in Springville. For more information or to RSVP, call 205-413-1853.
Community Service Day is Saturday, Nov. 16. Let the Springville High School and Springville Middle School Baseball players do your fall chores. Chores will include lawn care, car washing, hauling off scrap metal, and more. Reserve your time today. In case of inclement weather the date will be Saturday, Nov. 23. All work limited to 20 mile radius of Springville. For more information call 205-370-4514 or 205-283-5731.