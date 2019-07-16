PELL CITY — A $150,000 bond was set Monday for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a Springville man Friday night.
St. Clair County Circuit Judge Bill Weathington told Brady Echols, 21, of Gardendale that he was officially charged with the murder of Alexander Earl Fitch, 27, of Springville, and advised the defendant of his rights.
“If you make your bond, you can have no contact with the victim’s family,” Weathington told Echols, who appeared before the judge by remote video conferencing.
He also told Echols that he could not possess a firearm, even at home.
Echols told the judge that he had secured a defense lawyer but could not remember the name of the attorney.
“To be on the safe side, I am going to appoint Gibson Holladay to represent you,” Weathington told Echols. “When your lawyer appears, Mr. Holladay can withdraw as your attorney.”
Weathington told Echols that he is expected to appear before St. Clair County District Judge Alan Furr at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 25, for his initial court appearance.
Authorities said the deadly shooting happened at the victim’s home on Rock Springs Circle in Springville.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said Saturday that Fitch died from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at his residence at 11:31 p.m. Friday.
Springville Police Department Investigator Wayne Walton said there was an apparent argument between the suspect and the victim, which escalated into the deadly shooting.
Walton said the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing.