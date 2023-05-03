 Skip to main content
Bomb threat at Moody High School a false alarm

Moody High School

There was a bomb threat at Moody High School Wednesday morning. 

 Tucker Webb/St. Clair Times

An apparent bomb threat at Moody High School Wednesday morning proved to be a false alarm. 

“At this time, Moody Police Department and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department have worked in cooperation to ensure the safety of the students and staff at Moody High School,” said St. Clair County Schools Superintendent Justin Burns. “They were able to secure the school and students are back in class to continue the educational process.”

Burns said someone had written on a bathroom stall inside the school, warning of a bomb or a threat to blow up the school.  

He said authorities search the facility and students and teachers have returned to class. 

 

