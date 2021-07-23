BOE talks new COVID-19 variant and guidelines for the upcoming school year

ODENVILLE — While St. Clair County Schools are looking to return to its regular routine come the 2021-22 school year, there are still uncertainties that lie as new variants of COVID-19 have begun to spread.
“Everyone thinks COVID is over because there’s a vaccine,” Superintendent Mike Howard said during the Board of Education’s regular meeting Tuesday.
Previously, the superintendent stated that St. Clair County Schools will return to “as normal as possible,” however, certain guidelines will still be implemented come August while COVID-19 and its new variants remain a concern.
Most of the guidelines are more lientent compared to last school year where quarantines were required for anyone exposed and many events were cancelled.
During the meeting, Howard said all schools will start back normally, however, each will have staggered starts for the first two day. Those with last names A-K will start on the first day while those with L-Z will attend the second day.
Masks will still not be required as they were during the last month of school, but instead strongly encouraged.
Quarantining due to exposure will also no longer be required for anyone who is vaccinated unless the vaccinated individual still contracts COVID. For those who are unvaccinated, the same rules from last year still apply as per the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Howard said he will reiterate all of this to the parents and students in a call out right before school starts back.
“Athletics and everything is a go, but there is a new variant of the virus and it's real,” Howard said. “I don’t know what we’re going to look like a month from now, I just know what we’re going to look like on day one and day two.”
He added, “Flexibility is going to be key this year.”
The board later approved an out-of-state travel request for the Springville Middle School baseball team to attend a tournament in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. April 2022. Howard recommended that travel requests such as these now be approved contingent upon anything changing in relation to COVID.
In other matters, the board:
