Board votes to increase pay for substitute teachers

ODENVILLE — Since the 2020-21 school year, the St. Clair County Board of Education has faced issues with being able to hire enough substitute teachers. During a special-called meeting Friday, the board approved a new contract with WillSubs that would allow for higher pay compared to surrounding school systems.
Superintendent Mike Howard said the new contract would allow $105 a day for substitute teachers and $135 a day for long-term subs.
“By doing that, we will be paying a little bit more than those around us so we can influence substitute teachers back into our system as long as we need to because of the COVID pandemic,” Superintendent Mike Howard said, adding the system may negotiate substitute pay post-COVID.
Jennifer Norman, a WillSubs representative, said she believes this contract is necessary because the number of substitutes within the school system is so low.
“This will definitely help because the numbers are so bad right now with substitute jobs because they have gone to other school districts last year and especially this year,” Norman said, later adding she has already seen an increase in substitute applications.
“I definitely think this will make a big difference; they deserve the pay.”
The new contract was unanimously passed by the board, immediately taking effect on Friday.
In other matters, the board:
—Nominated Scott Suttle as District 6 all-state school board representative;
—Approved an athletic trainer contract;
—And, announced the next board meeting for Monday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. at the Odenville Middle School Auditorium.