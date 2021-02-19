Board talks prom updates, second vaccine doses

The St. Clair County Board of Education met for a special-called meeting Wednesday, Feb. 17 following the delay of its regular meeting because of inclement weather conditions.
During superintendent Mike Howard's report, he discussed the possibility of having a prom for all of the high schools. Still, the mandated state and federal guidelines will need to be taken into consideration at the time that a decision is made.
Howard said his main concern with giving proms the greenlight is being able to abide by the 20 percent occupancy rule mandated by current social distancing guidelines.
He added that he has met with all of the high school’s principals and spoken with other Alabama superintendents to discuss the best way to approach the issue of prom amid the pandemic.
Howard emphasized that if a school is able to maintain a 20 percent capacity within the venue of choice, then it is highly likely that school will be allowed to have a regular prom for its juniors and seniors. However, some of its bigger schools are having trouble finding a venue big enough.
He also added that schools in other counties are considering seniors-only prom to meet the 20 percent regulation, although Howard emphasized that is not something he wants to do.
“We do want to have proms; we have every intent,” Howard said. “I am not saying no to proms, absolutely not. I just want to make sure we follow the mandates that we’ve been given.”
The superintendent also addressed concerns over parents hosting a private prom in lieu of the possibility of the dance being cancelled altogether.
According to board attorney John Rea, if St. Clair County Schools were to host their own proms, they would be protected from liability under Alabama’s Sovereign Immunity law and the Students’ Bill of Rights. Whereas parents who host their own private prom do not receive those same benefits.
“When the board operates and has official board functions, school activities, the board is the arm of the state of Alabama and that is why the board is left subject to lawsuit, because you have sovereign immunity for official school activities,” Rea said.
“If you have a private function at your house or private party, and you invite your classmates the protections that are available to the school system are not available to private individuals.”
The board is hoping to wait until after spring break to make a decision to see how social distancing guidelines might change.
The board then went on to discuss the next round of COVID-19 vaccine doses for teachers and staff.
Teachers who received the first vaccine will get their second dose Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Because of this, Thursday and Friday will serve as virtual learning days.
According to Howard, there have been a high number of individuals who have felt mildly ill a day or two after taking the vaccine. The two virtual days are to avoid a high number of teacher absences.
Staff at the board’s central office will receive the second dose on the following Monday.
In other matters, the board:
—Approved a revised salary schedule for transportation secretary;
—Approved both elementary and secondary textbook committees;
—Presented the schools internet security policy;
—Approved contract with Ellevation Education;
—Approved contract with Impact Family Counseling, Inc;
—Approved special education services contract with Glenwood, Inc;
—Approved the following bids: HVAC services from Tri-Counties Heating and Air; Plumbing services from Plumb One; Electrical services from Clements Dean; Painting services from C.R. Painting; and HVAC replacements for Ashville, Odenville and Springville Middle School gyms from Lower Alabama Heating, Cooling and Refrigeration;
—Approved facility request for Soar Volleyball Club to use St. Clair County High School gym for youth volleyball games and practices;
—Approved a facility request for Dance Works of Alabama to use St. Clair County High School lunchroom for picture day on Feb. 20, 2021 from 7:30 a.m.to 8:30 a.m.;
—Approved a construction change order for Odenville Elementary and Middle Schools security upgrades for a decrease in total cost of $7,500 along with Springville Elementary, Margaret Elementary and Springville Middle security upgrades with a decrease in total cost of $5,538;
—Declared the renovation of Ashville and Ragland Elementary gym floors a public works project;
—and, approved a Memorandum of Understanding School Resource Officer program.