Board talks mental health in schools with state representative

The St. Clair County Board of Education met recently with state representative Craig Lipscomb and St. Clair County Schools new mental health liaison Josh Winslett to discuss mental health within schools.
According to Lipscomb, the Alabama state legislature approved 4.5 million dollars in funding for mental health programs for school systems in 2020.
“Knowing the ever increasing need for counselors and our continued effort to provide them to our school systems, we found it necessary to appropriate this funding in order for our schools to have the ability to hire mental health service providers,” Lipscomb said, adding that 102 new counselors have been added state wide.
The state representative also said the recent funding is only the beginning for addressing mental health concerns within schools.
“These mental health services will function as the nucleus of a support group for our children's well-being, state of mind and academic and social success,” Lipscomb said.
Winslett then discussed the importance in prioritizing mental health within students overall.
"The term mental health can be a scary term. In reality, mental health is simply a state of mental wellbeing that allows us to thrive and be productive in life,” Winslett said. “In a normal year, youth experience a wide variety of mental health challenges. This is even more true in this diverse school year that has been mixed with unprecedented circumstances.”
About 11 percent of children between the ages of 12 and 17 reported having a major depressive episode during a single calendar year prior to the pandemic, according to Winslett. He added there is a likelihood of increased numbers in the past year.
“The children and families of our county are resilient, but the need for community involvement is now and I am thankful that our state leaders acknowledge this need,” Winslett said. “I am thankful for the Alabama legislature in providing the resources that our students both need and deserve to address these mental health concerns.”
Superintendent Mike Howard took a moment to thank Lipscomb and Winslett.
“I want to personally thank Representative Lipscomb and the entire body of legislators that have placed an emphasis upon mental health services for our students in Alabama,” Howard said. “This pandemic has shown all of us the importance of mental and physical health, and I’m grateful to work in a state where our elected officials feel the same.
"As we move forward, I hope that we can continue a focus on mental health for students and for staff in our schools.”