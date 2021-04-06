Board looks at $23 million worth of capital improvements in schools

During a special called meeting March 30, the St. Clair County Board of Education discussed potential capital improvements across all county schools at an estimated $23 million.
According to board attorney John Rea, the system is looking at obtaining two special tax warrants to obtain the new funds after paying off $9 million worth of old debt with separate state allotted funds.
Rea said the new debt will have better interest rates while the money obtained will be distributed throughout the entire county. However, according to superintendent Mike Howard, nothing is official until board approval.
If approved, the board will have three years to spend the money and 30 years to pay it back.
For the Ashville zone, some possible improvements include new bathrooms, new flooring and an expanded cafeteria. Margaret Elementary School could see a new parking lot and a hillside removal for a new wing and playing field.
Possible renovations for the Moody school zone include a new turf football field for the high school, outdoor classrooms for the middle and high school, a renovated gymnasium for Moody Junior High School and a renovated main entrance and office area for the elementary school
For the Odenville school zone, the board is looking at a new parking lot and new flooring for the elementary school, new bathrooms at Odenville Intermediate, painting the inside and outside of the buildings of the Middle school along with a new turf football field and renovated computer lab for St. Clair County High School.
Ragland will possibly get a renovated high school gym, flooring for the elementary school and renovated bathrooms.
For Springville, the board is considering a new gym and main hallway floors for Springville Elementary, new bathrooms for the middle school and a turf football field for the high school.
Possible improvements for Eden Career Tech Academy include the renovation of existing buildings, a new culinary building and improvements on exterior walls.
All schools in the county are expected to get LED lighting, new HVAC systems, new windows and safety foyers.
According to Rea, some districts in the county such as Springville, Moody and Odenville are also considering implementing the new tax district option that passed in November, raising property tax in a specific district to benefit its school. If passed, those school zones could see new schools built altogether.
Rea said Springville is looking at building a new middle school while Moody is considering improvements on its high school.