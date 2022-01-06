Blue Devils pick up 58-34 win over Vincent

MOODY — The Moody Blue Devils beat Vincent 58-34 in boys basketball Tuesday.
Moody (11-7) jumped out to a seven-point lead by the end of the first quarter 23-16 and later pulled ahead by 29 at 39-20 by the end of the half. The Blue Devils then managed to limit Vincent to zero points in the third and 14 in the fourth.
“We did a good job of playing team defense and tried to attack the basket for high percentage shots,” Moody coach Chad Bates said.
He added, “With the season being more than halfway over, we have focused on finishing. Finishing the pass, finishing the shot, finishing the defensive rotation. Our goals are still in front of us so we just have to finish to make those goals happen.”
Davion Dozier led Moody with 12 points and a team high of five rebounds and five assists.
Carson Dillashaw followed behind with nine points, while Mason Trimm posted eight along with four rebounds and three assists.
Moody will travel to Alexandria tonight for a regional matchup and later host Springville on Saturday.