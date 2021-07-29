Blue Devils football looking to return a bigger, more experienced team

After having one of the youngest football teams in St. Clair County for the 2020 season, the Moody Blue Devils are looking forward to returning to the playing field a bigger, more experienced team come August 20.
With the exception of one player, the Blue Devils will see all of its players from its previous season return in 2021.
Head coach Adam Wallace said the fact that his team is a year older is an improvement in itself.
“We were a super young team last year so we’re a year older, a year more mature,” Wallace said. “These guys have put in work to become faster and stronger, more explosive, so we’re really going to see that work come Aug. 20.”
The head coach emphasized that while his team has noticeably improved, he hopes that his team continues to practice with intention.
“Everyday we talk about becoming a better football player and becoming the best we can be,” Wallace said, adding that he is focusing on putting in the best work that he can every day so that success will happen on its own.
“In just the first spring we saw a big difference in our team,” Wallace said. “The work they have put in is very evident when you watch them play. It’ll look like a different team out there honestly.”
Blue Devils’ starting quarterback A.J. Wallace began last year as a 5foot-7 sophomore weighing about 150 pounds. Now that A.J. Wallace is a junior, Coach Wallace said the quarterback has grown about four inches and put on about 25 pounds of muscle and is hopeful to use that to the Blue Devils’ advantage.
“That’s one thing we struggled with last year, you know being under-sized and stopping the runs, so you know it’ll be a great test for us the first game (against Elmore County) to show that we can stand up against their run game,” the coach said.
The Blue Devils will kick off the 2021 football season Aug. 20 at Elmore County.