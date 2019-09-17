PELL CITY – The St. Clair County Economic Development Council (EDC) has announced the selection of Blair Goodgame to lead the new countywide tourism effort, according to a press release.
Goodgame has been a lifelong resident of St. Clair County, local business owner and heavily involved in promoting events on Lake Logan Martin.
“Almost everyone knows about the different activities and beauty of Lake Logan Martin, but not everyone knows about the other gems we have in our county,” Goodgame said, in the release. “Gems like Lake Neely Henry, music festivals at Horse Pens 40, Homestead Hollow Arts and Crafts Festival, Oktoberfest in Moody, the indoor area in Odenville, kayaking in Ashville and countless other outdoor activities are available.
“I want to make sure everyone is aware of the opportunities we have in St. Clair County.”
A graduate of Auburn University and Leadership St. Clair County, Goodgame has also been involved in a leadership role with the YWCA Purse and Passion annual fundraiser and the Pell City Rotary Club the past five years.
“Blair had everything we were looking for in this newly created position,” said Joe Kelly, chairman of the EDC, in the release. “She had the educational and technical experience, she had the outgoing personality and she had already worked with so many different people throughout our entire county. She really has the heart to make this entire community a better place.”
The newly created position was part of the EDC’s 5-Year Plan that added tourism as part of its focus in the future.
The 5-Year Plan was created last year with the input of hundreds of community leaders, business owners and elected officials. The EDC will continue to have a focus on workforce development, industrial and retail recruitment, and leadership development, but the county leaders felt promoting the outdoor activities in St. Clair County was an untapped sector that would increase quality of life and revenues.
“We were amazed by the number of incredible candidates that applied for this new position,” said Don Smith, executive director of the EDC, in the release. “You could tell this was something that was close to the hearts of many in our community.
“I would say we had at least six finalists that could successfully lead most tourism or marketing efforts, but when it came to our program and its specific requirements, I believe Blair was a perfect fit. She will do a great job working with the leaders in St. Clair County and also with our regional tourism partners.”