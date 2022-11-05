Blaine Burke powers Moody to first playoff win in almost two decades

MOODY — Moody running back Blaine Burke wasn’t even alive the last time the program won a playoff game in 2004. But, he gave the Blue Devils plenty to celebrate in Friday’s 29-21 victory over Jasper in a Class 5A first-round matchup Friday.
“BB is a machine,” Moody coach Jake Ganus said. “I love that kid and I noticed (him) since the day I got here and I’m just thankful he is on my team and I’m thankful I have Blaine Burke to feed and give the ball to.”
Burke finished the evening with 25 carries for 167 yards and three touchdowns. He also recorded four catches for 27 yards.
It wasn’t just the numbers that were impressive. It was how he got there.
On fourth-and-one in the second quarter, Burke was hit in the backfield, but he managed to power his way forward for a gain of four yards.
Of course to get yards after contact, the opposing team has to catch you and that was no easy task for the Jasper defense on Friday.
Burke’s first touchdown came on a 10-yard carry that tied the game 7-7 early in the second quarter. He scored because Burke hit a spin move 7 yards away from the end zone that left defenders grasping at air.
Burke's second touchdown was a 21-yard run that saw the junior slice through the middle of the field before Jasper even realized he had the ball.
His final touchdown came after Burke realized the defense blew up the hole he was supposed to run through between the right guard and the right tackle. So the junior just bounced it outside instead and turned on the afterburners until he found the end zone 68 yards downfield to give Moody a 21-13 lead at the half.
“I bounced it out and there was a hole to the right of him so I just hit the hole,” Burke said. “And I think it was No. 4 the safety, he came down and he tried to chop my legs out, but he didn’t get them. After that it was just off to the races.”
What to know
—According to Alabama High School Football Historical Society records, Moody is still only 4-13 all-time in the postseason. The Blue Devils’ last two wins came in 2004 when Moody advanced to the state quarterfinals.
—Moody quarterback Cole McCarty didn’t have the best start Friday. At the half, McCarty had completed 5 of 10 for 56 yards and an interception. That didn’t seem to phase him, though, as he completed his first eight passes in the second half for 111 yards and a touchdown throw to receiver Aidan Robinson. McCarty also kept the ball himself to convert on the ensuing 2-point attempt.
—Moody’s defense gave up only 143 yards of offense Friday night, and after the half, the Blue Devils actually held Jasper to a loss of seven rushing yards after 11 attempts.
—Ganus singled out Moody kicker Junior Moreno in the huddle after the game. Moreno drilled all three extra points and also executed a beautiful onside kick that Moody recovered in the second quarter.
—Jasper senior Baylor Odom returned an interception 44 yards for a touchdown to cut Jasper's deficit down to one point with 4:16 left in the first half.
—Jasper quarterback Spencer Rosenfeld hit receiver Garrett Busby for a 30-yard touchdown with 7:27 to play before finding senior Corey Shephard for the ensuing 2-point conversion. Rosenfeld, also a senior, scored the game’s first touchdown when he carried the ball eight yards into the end zone.
Who said
—Burke on if he’d rather show off his strength or his speed: “I like to show how physical I can be because I’m a smaller back.”
—Ganus on McCarty’s second-half bounceback: “Cole is a kid, he does so many things for our offense that people probably don’t even see. Schematically on defense you have to prepare for a lot of things he can do so people take away certain things and it might not look like the prettiest night from him, but that’s because of what he’s shown on tape. … he opens up our offense. I am really proud of him.”
—Ganus on Moody’s defense: “I couldn’t be more proud of our defense. They’ve gotten so much better every week and they keep us in games. That could have gone 100 different ways if we don’t get stop after stop. … I’m so proud of their fight and their want to.”
—Ganus on what he said to Rosenfeld and Odom after the game: “That is a really good football team we just beat. I know it’s tough hanging up your pads for the last time. I know what that is like, all the coaches do, and I was just trying to give them a word of encouragement on the way out.”
Next up
—Moody (10-1) will play the winner of East Limestone (5-5) and Arab (9-1) on Friday at 7 p.m.