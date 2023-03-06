Black history celebrated at Duran South

Parents and students, churches and alumni gathered Feb. 24 in Pell City at Duran South School, soon to become The Legacy Center, to celebrate and remember the importance of Black History Month in America.
Hundreds from the community attended the event, which was hosted by the nonprofit community organization of Pell City’s District 2 Citizens in Action.
Black History Month has been officially reorganized in the U.S. in 1976, and began as part of the national Bicentennial. A new theme is highlighted each year for the month, the 2023 Theme being “Black Resistance.”
Hundreds who attended enjoyed a presentation from event speaker Bob McGowan, along with entertainment and memories shared by choirs and those who attended the original St. Clair County Training School, which was located on the site.
The following institutions or individuals participated
Coosa Valley Elementary School, which provided a Freedom Quilt and posted it on the wall for the program.
The Pell City School System
Dr. Patrick Dowell
Cecil Fomby from District 2 of the Pell City Board of Education
District 2 City Councilwoman Ivi McDaniel
Kennedy Elementary School with students who performed “This Little Light of Mine”
St. Clair County Training School alumni Geneva Martin, Stan Nobles and Mary Harrington
Eden Elementary School
Students from Iola Roberts School, Eden Elementary School and Kennedy Elementary School, who gave a performance of “Lift Every Voice”
Payton Banks from Pell City High School, who sang “Man in the Mirror”
The Greater Grace Dance Team performing “Stand Up,” from the Harriet Tubman film
And Shelley Kaler, Pell City High School Career Counselor.