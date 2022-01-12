Big Springs Veterinary Clinic in Springville holds grand opening ceremony

Springville — The Springville Area Chamber of Commerce participated with local elected officials in the grand opening celebration for Big Springs Veterinary Clinic. This full-service veterinary clinic is owned and operated by Dr. Johnathan Elliott and his team.
“Beth and I are beyond excited to be opening in Springville. We’ve been in the community since 2014 and have seen how wonderful it is,” Dr. Elliott said. “We have made so many wonderful friends and those people have helped us so much with this project. We are excited to grow and raise a family in Springville.”
The clinic performs small animal medicine and surgery, exotic animal medicine, house call by appointment only and boarding services. Dr. Elliott said he enjoys all aspects of veterinary medicine with a primary focus on small animal medicine and surgery. However, he also enjoys the unique ability to treat many different species.
“We are excited to welcome Big Springs Veterinary Clinic to our community,” Director of the Springville Area Chamber of Commerce Nikki Posey said.
“There has been a need for veterinary services in the community and it is so great to see local people filling that need. They have a relationship-based approach that we strongly feel will help to make them successful here as they care for the animals that we all care so much about.”