Big plays hand Good Hope 20-7 win against Bulldogs

ASHVILLE – Following the 20-7 loss to Good Hope Friday, Ashville Bulldog head coach Shea Monroe told his team there were two plays made by the opposition that determined the outcome of the game.
One was the 44-yard touchdown reception by a Raider receiver down the middle of the field. The receiver was wide open and not an Ashville defender within 15 yards of him, making the score 14-0 in the second quarter.
The other came on the second play of the fourth quarter, a 40-yard touchdown pass after Ashville had cut the lead in half at 14-7.
“I am so very proud of you all,” Monroe told his team. “You fought to the very end. You played with heart and guts. The final score of this game does not define you. We have three games left in our season. I am so proud to be your coach.”
Two other plays also defined the outcome of the game. First, the opening play of the game for the Bulldog offense was a 68-yard touchdown run by Eli Reeves. It was nullified by a block in the back penalty.
Secondly, in the third quarter, Travis Smith scored on a 15-yard touchdown run only to see it get called back due to a holding call.
The Raiders took the opening kickoff and marched 80 yards in 12 plays that took 4:08 off the clock. The touchdown was a 25-yard reception.
The 44-yard touchdown pass by Good Hope in the second quarter gave the Raiders a 14-0 halftime lead.
Ashville put together its best drive of the game coming out of the locker room to start the third quarter as they drove 65 yards in eight plays with Brennan Bullock scoring from one yard out.
Good Hope added its last touchdown in the fourth quarter to make the final score 20-7.
“We have 20 seniors on this team, and the season has not gone the way we would like for it to,” Monroe said. “I’m still proud of them through the good and the bad. It’s bigger than football for me, hats off to Good Hope.”
Ashville is 2-5 overall and 1-3 in region play. They travel to Oneonta this week to take on the 6-1, 3-1 Redskins.
“We have a tough test ahead of us,” Monroe said. “They have a good team, and we will have to put our best foot forward.”