Bible Methodist Christian School will hold graduation May 22 FROM STAFF REPORTS May 13, 2020 Jessica Stetler, a member of the Bible Methodist Christian School Class of 2020. Submitted photo PELL CITY -- Bible Methodist Christian School in Pell City will hold its 2020 graduation ceremony Friday May 22, at 7 p.m. in the Agan Tabernacle. Mr. Robin Mears will be our guest speaker.