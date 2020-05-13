Bible Methodist Christian School will hold graduation May 22

Bible Methodist Christian School graduate Jessica Stetler

Jessica Stetler, a member of the Bible Methodist Christian School Class of 2020.

 Submitted photo

PELL CITY -- Bible Methodist Christian School in Pell City will hold its 2020 graduation ceremony Friday May 22, at 7 p.m. in the Agan Tabernacle. Mr. Robin Mears will be our guest speaker.

 

