Beth Ann Tucker will run track for UNA

SPRINGVILLE -- Springville High School senior Beth Ann Tucker signed with the University of North Alabama track team Monday, Nov. 16.
Tucker runs both indoor and outdoor track along with cross country.
Since Tucker began her athletic career with Springville her seventh grade year, she has earned many track and cross country accolades. She placed third in the 2019 Class 5A state championship as well as the recent 6A state championship in cross country.
In indoor track, Tucker placed third in the 2019 state competition for the 3,200-meter run and fourth in the 800.
Tucker was named all-state in cross country for both 2019 and 2020, and was the St. Clair County individual champion both years as well.
Most recently, Tucker won the 6A, Section 5 individual crown. This was Springville’s first year competing in the 6A classification.
According to Springville head track coach Michael Graben, Tucker was forced to sit out for most of her freshman and sophomore years due to injuries.
“Since [her injuries], she has taken off,” Graben said. “No one works harder than she does. I can’t tell you how many times I have been out driving at 5 or 6 in the morning, and she’s out running. So, everything she’s getting now, she’s really worked for.”
Tucker is Springville’s all-time record holder for both cross country and indoor/outdoor track for the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter races.