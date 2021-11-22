Best-Selling Author Karen White to hold event at Pell City Library

New York Times and USA Today bestselling author Karen White will be at the Pell City Public Library on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 11:30 a.m. for a special author event in connection with her latest work, “The Attic on Queen Street.”
In this novel, the author invites readers to return to Charleston, to the house on Tradd Street, a final time with beloved Realtor Melanie Trenholm, as this best-selling series comes to a hauntingly spectacular end.
The author of 29 novels, and with almost two million books in print in 15 different languages, White is known for her page-turning plots. It’s those storylines that keep her readers reading and hungering for more. Critics herald her characters, including Tradd Street’s somewhat psychic heroine Trenholm, as complex and compelling,
Other novels by White include “The Last Night in London,” “Dreams of Falling,” “The Night the Lights Went Out,” “Flight Patterns,” “The Sound of Glass” and more. She also co-authored several books with New York Times bestselling authors Beatriz Williams and Lauren Willig, including “All the Ways We Said Goodbye,” “The Glass Ocean” and “The Forgotten Room.”
White grew up in London, but lives with her husband near Atlanta. Her love of books and strong female characters started early when a librarian first introduced her to the Nancy Drew series. Her path to writing followed a 10-year career in business, after graduating cum laude from Tulane, with a B.S. degree in Management. Her first novel, “The Shadow of the Moon," was published in August 2000. Her works are classified as “grit lit” (Southern women’s fiction), intriguing her readers with just the right mix of family drama, mystery and romance.
The community will have the opportunity to meet White as she presents “The Attic on Queen Street.” The event is free and books will be available for purchase and signing.