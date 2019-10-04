PELL CITY -- Benjamin Moore Inc. announced Friday it is making a $32.8 million capital investment at its Pell City Industrial Park plant, adding eight new full-time jobs.
“It’s always good to have our companies grow and invest here,” said Jason Roberts, assistant director for the St. Clair County Economic Council.
The expansion will include upgraded technology in latex processing.
“We love to see our local companies make decisions to grow and expand in our area,” said Mayor Bill Pruitt. “With most job growth coming from existing industries, it is very encouraging to join with our local industries and community partners to help them continue their success in the city of Pell City.”
During a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night, the Pell City Industrial Development Board approved an application for incentives for the $32.8 million expansion.
The plant in Pell City was one of three locations considered for the expansion of latex processing technology. Latex is the component of paint that causes it to adhere to the wall.
“The investment in Benjamin Moore’s facility is a great example of our ability as a county to work together and increase opportunities for St. Clair County residents,” said St. Clair County Commissioner Tommy Bowers. “We are excited about their decision and we have always appreciated their support of the St. Clair County community.”
Benjamin Moore & Co. has been manufacturing paint in Pell City since 1986. The company has grown from a mere 30 employees to about 180.
Through the years, local officials have lauded Benjamin Moore & Co. as an excellent corporate neighbor, offering a helping hand to many local charities.
The company has also made a concerted effort to improve the local environment in Pell City and has its own wildlife habitat area, which borders Fishing Creek.
The newest expansion will also help local schools, creating an estimated $554,000 in education taxes over the next 10 years.