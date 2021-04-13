Benefit softball game raises more than $5k for tornado relief

The Ragland softball team hosted a benefit game April 7 with Ohatchee to raise money for those affected by the EF-3 tornado that hit Ohatchee on March 25. Pell City and Oxford, who were already scheduled to play before the Ragland game, also collected donations.
In total, the teams raised $5,920 and filled up half of a van trailer with donated items. Ragland head coach Rodney Lipscomb said that they were still receiving donations a day after the game and had almost reached $10,000 in tornado relief funds as of last week.
Lipscomb said that overall, the game was successful. Both teams wore the same jersey and every player got a chance to bat, including those from the junior varsity teams.
Bryant Turner, who lost his home in the tornado, threw out the first pitch.
Lipscomb said he hopes to do a benefit game every year to raise money for a specific charity and to petition the AHSAA so the game won’t affect either team’s record.
In 2020, the two teams hosted a “Strike Out Cancer” benefit game in which $4,000 was donated to Relay for Life.
Ohatchee softball coach Kendall Poe is a Ragland High School graduate and said she felt right at home with support from both of her communities.
“(The support) meant a lot to me because the parents who are parents of the players from Ragland were some of my best friends growing up,” Poe said. “Then with the Ohatchee community, I’ve been there for 10 years and feel like that’s where my heart is completely, so it just felt like it was just a big hometown atmosphere for me.”
She added that those who have received help have shown their gratitude, but have also gone out of their way to help others affected by the tornado.
“It’s funny that we feel like those who needed the most help were some of the same people who put their storm damage on hold to help other people in the community,” Poe said. “There’s just really great people out in Ohatchee that are really selfless.”