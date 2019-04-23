PELL CITY – Organizers said the 26th annual St. Clair County Children’s Advocacy Center (The Children’s Place) benefit luncheon Tuesday was the largest one yet.
Pam Hendrick-Kelley, executive director of The Children’s Place, said ticket sales reached a record number.
“I am so appreciative of the support we continue to receive each year,” Hendrick-Kelley said. “This allows us to continue our program. We operate on a very small budget, and community support is so very important.”
The luncheon was at First Baptist Church Pell City. Dr. Michael Barber, Pell City Schools superintendent, served as master of ceremonies. Various groups provided entertainment.
Cheryl Fagan, education coordinator for The Children’s Place, said the organization receive more and more support each year through the luncheon.
“There appears to be more and more community involvement,” Fagan said. “We couldn’t fund The Children’s Place without the businesses, individuals and communities that support us, donate to us and give of their time. It is so much appreciated.”
Will Hardwick is president of the board of directors of the St. Clair County Children’s Advocacy Center.
“Today’s luncheon is great for awareness with our community,” Hardwick said. “We want everybody to come and be aware of what’s going on in our communities and know how to spot child abuse. We are so thankful and blessed to be able to have a luncheon like this. The community supports it so well, and they help us to get the word out.”
Hardwick said April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.
“We appreciate all of our sponsors, and they have been so great,” Hardwick said. “We have had more ticket sales than ever before. Fifteen minutes into our two-hour luncheon, we are already packed inside the gym, and we are expecting a lot more.”
Hardwick thanked the church, the volunteers, the staff, the entertainment and those who prepared the food.
“It’s just been great all around,” he said.
Hardwick noted that when this all started, it was more about prevention awareness than it was fundraising.
“We wanted to keep ticket prices down where people could come and enjoy this,” Hardwick said. “We really didn’t have a set amount of money that we wanted to raise, but typically, if we could raise in the neighborhood of $7,000 to $10,000, we would call it a very successful event for us.”
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.