Beloved former Springville principal dies after a 2-year battle with cancer

SPRINGVILLE -- Fromer Springville High School Principal Virgil Winslett passed away Dec. 1 after a long battle with a rare sarcoma.
Winslett and his wife, Kathryn Sprayberry Winslett, have three children: Allie, Jon Evan and David.
Winslett graduated from Pell City High School in 1981. He worked as an educator for 25 years, including six as Springville principal before retiring Oct. 1.
“[Winslett] fought a tough fight against peripheral nerve sheath tumors, which is a type of sarcoma cancer. Even in his final hours, he would not give up, and I feel he has passed his tenacity onto me and, hopefully, our children,” Sprayberry Winslett said on a Facebook post Monday.
Winslett was most recently honored at Springville’s homecoming football game, when the students and faculty wished him a happy retirement. The school also built the “Winslett Inspiration Garden” to honor his legacy as principal.
In 2019, the school also came together for Winslett and his family to raise money to help cover medical expenses.
Winslett’s funeral will be Sunday, Dec. 6, at Crosspoint Church in Argo. Visitation is set for 1 p.m., followed by the service at 2.
Winslett’s wife said anyone from her husband’s graduating high school class is invited to join.
“Thank you for your continued prayers and support these last two years. In lieu of flowers, I will be setting up a scholarship fund in his memory,” Sprayberry Winslett said.