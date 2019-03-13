This Saturday is the huge benefit Believers For Britt for one of our own, Brittany Baccus from the Springville area. The benefit will be held at the H&R Block office parking lot at 35772 U.S. 231 in Ashville from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. There will be a huge yard sale, T-shirts for sale, hot dogs, baked goods, drinks and more. There are already approximately 60 (or more) wonderful donated prizes for the raffle. Don't miss this. Raffle tickets are still available at $2 each or 3 for $5. Someone is going to win these prizes, it might as well be you.
On Facebook, go to Believers for Britt, click on Discussions and scroll down and look at all the prizes in the raffle. The ladies of H&R Block have worked tirelessly on this benefit and all proceeds will go toward medical expenses for Britt. Make your plans now to get your raffle tickets and win one of the fantastic prizes, find something you just can't live without at the yard sale, or just come out and join in the fun at this wonderful event. We will be there to support Britt and hope you will be, too.
Hometown Hoopla Market at 6374 U.S. 11 in historic downtown Springville will be presenting Tina Swann, Alabama's own inspirational and motivational writer and author. She will be launching her latest book, Following His Lead, next Thursday, March 21, from 1 p.m.-6 p.m., with a book signing and also featuring her collection of Canvas Cross Art. These are great gifts for Easter, Mother's Day or any occasion. Stop by and say hello and pick up your book or gifts.
While you’re there, browse around one of Springville's best kept secrets which is the wonderful little shop called Hometown Hoopla Market. You will be surprised at this wonderful shop packed with goodies right here in the middle of our little town. Stop by and see what I'm talking about and support one of our local businesses.
The Springville Public Library will be offering a Genealogy class called Starting Your Family Tree this Saturday at the library at 6315 Main St. Call 205-467-2339 to register or for more information.