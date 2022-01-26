 Skip to main content
Be Set Free Counseling Services celebrates one year in Leeds

Be Set Free, Inc. counseling services celebrated their first anniversary of doing business in Leeds with an open house on Friday. The company is a non-profit counseling center that relocated to historic downtown Leeds last year. 

Owner Angela Davis is a certified grief counselor, and her company provides grief therapy and life coaching to anyone who is struggling with a death, loss of a relationship, etc. 

Services are offered virtually or in person. Be Set Free is located 1628 Ninth Street NE. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (205) 702-6204 or visit website at www.besetfree.website.

