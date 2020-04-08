Baseball, softball coaches sad season has come to an end

Area coaches expressed sadness that the baseball and softball high school season has come to an abrupt end because of the COVID-19 virus.
“It’s frustrating for me because of the kids,” said St. Clair County High School Head Baseball Coach Steve Nuss. “At no fault to anyone, the kids got the short end of the stick.”
The season started with hit or miss rain showers, which forced the cancellation of numerous contests on the baseball diamond. About the time the weather dried up, the COVID-19 made its appearance.
“No question about it – it’s disappointing,” said Moody High School Assistant Softball Coach Bubba Wagnon
He said Moody had “three fabulous seniors.”
“This was their last hora, and poof, it’s over,” Wagnon said. “I can’t tell you how disappointing it is for all of us. “Your players put so much into it.”
Wagnon said the whole ordeal with the COVID-19 virus is surreal.
“It’s like a fictional movie,” he said. “It’s seems like it can’t be true.”
Wagnon also said players will have to put this behind them.
“You can’t dwell on it,” he said. “You just have to move on.”
But that doesn’t mean it isn’t hard for players who may not play again until the fall or next season.
Ashville High School Head Softball Coach Kristen Seals, like other coaches, thought there was a chance players would return to the field. That was until Gov. Kay Ivey announced last week that schools across the state would remain closed for the rest of the school year.
“Until last week, I was 100-percent sure we were going to come back and finish the season,” Seals said.
Seals said she understands why things are the way they are, but it is still disappointing – especially for the kids and the senior class.
“These kids work all year round for this moment, and it’s taken away from them,” she said. “It’s devastating.”
Seals said nobody is to blame and officials are only looking out for what is best for students and the public.
She said summer athletic camps could also be pushed to the fall.
“It probably depends on how this all plays out,” Seals said.
Seals said she has lost a friend, who lived in Boston, to the COVID-19 virus.
“I really didn’t think this was a big deal until he was hospitalized,” she said.
She said it is not just her team that is affected by the COVID-19 but everyone.
Nuss said other teams, like the Moody High School baseball team, has a large number of seniors whose season abruptly ended, and some teams were hoping for a banner year.
“It’s just disappointing,” Nuss said. “There’s not much we can do about it. ... Sometimes life just throws you a curve ball.”