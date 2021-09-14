Barn Quilt Trail activity scheduled for November

I have been fascinated by barn quilts since the first time I saw one while traveling on Interstate 59 to see my sister in Nashville, Tenn. It was mounted on an old barn and immediately caught my eye.
If you’ve never seen one, just do a quick Internet search and you’ll be amazed to see all the different designs out there. Although they are called quilts, these works of art are not made out of fabric. Most are made from wood, metal or other recycled materials.
Barn quilts have been popping up on historic barns across the nation since 2001, something initiated by Donna Sue Groves in Adams County, Ohio. These barn quilts are helping to preserve an important piece of American heritage, and the trend is a boon for rural tourism. Alabama even has its very own Barn Quilt Trail but to my knowledge, the only one we have here in St. Clair County is on the Ashville House Quilt Shop located at 35 Third Street in Ashville.
As part of one of our Farm-City activities this year, Rick and Beth Smith and I, who serve as St. Clair County’s Farm-City Co-Chairmen, have come up with our own unique St. Clair County Barn Quilt Trail activity and we would like to invite you to participate. This will not be a part of the official Alabama Barn Quilt Trail.
You may be wondering, what is Farm-City exactly? It’s a statewide program and its main goal is to deepen understanding of the relationship between rural farmers and urban workers. Distinct differences do exist between farm and city life, but rural and urban communities rely heavily upon each other to provide the abundant American way of life. Since 1955, Farm-City committees have hosted educational events and invited people who live in cities to visit local farms for a first-hand look at how their food is raised. Farm-City programs serve communities throughout the U.S. and Canada by educating youth and adults about the interdependence of agriculture and industry.
Now that you have a better understanding of Farm-City, back to the St. Clair County Barn Quilt Trail activity. We invite everyone to get creative and help us to show thankfulness for our heritage by displaying the barn quilt you created (or purchased) on your home and/or at local businesses throughout the month of November, the time when Farm-City is celebrated. Once you have created and displayed your barn quilt, we would like for you to post a picture on Facebook and share them on our St. Clair Farm-City page. Each qualifying photo posted will be entered into a drawing to win a prize!
There are just a few guidelines to follow: Your barn quilt should be a minimum of 12x12 inches square, rectangle, or circle and should be displayed on a fence, in your yard, on your mailbox or on a shed, house, or barn. St. Clair Farm-City is not requiring the use of recycled material but encourages us all to “recycle, reuse and reduce.”
Barn quilts are a type of folk art that can be traced back almost 300 years to the arrival of central Europe immigrants to America. Barn quilts are created for many reasons. Some are made in dedication to a specific person, while others may represent a family or community as a whole. For whatever reason, a barn quilt is a way to connect people. So, let’s all come together to display how truly thankful we are for our heritage by displaying our beautiful barn quilts all around St. Clair County throughout the month of November.
Farm-City’s year-round activities are aimed at education, outreach and promotion begin with National Agriculture Day in the spring and culminate with Farm-City Week in fall (traditionally Thanksgiving week). Our 2021 theme is "Down to Earth—Agriculture Sustains Alabama."
Please “like” and follow the St. Clair Farm-City Facebook page and make plans now to participate in St. Clair County Farm-City’s Barn Quilt Trail activity. Our 4-H Agent, Alayna Jackson, will also be going into the schools to promote the Farm-City poster, essay and multi-media contests, which are always popular among the students. Cash prizes will be awarded when we recognize the winners during our annual Farm-City Banquet which will be held on Monday, Nov. 8, at 6 p.m. at the Pell City Civic Center. Everyone is welcome, and there is no charge to attend. Dinner will be provided.
For more information about how you can participate and be entered into a drawing to win a prize for your barn quilt, please message us on the St Clair Farm-City Facebook page or email Beth Evans-Smith at greensport1820@gmail.com or Lee Ann Clark at clarkla@aces.edu or call (205) 338-9416.