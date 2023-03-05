Barker honored for physical therapy achievements

Morgan Barker, clinic director for ATI Physical Therapy, has earned the Clinical Excellence Award for team leadership in exceeding patient expectations while meeting or exceeding predicted patient improvement outcomes over the past 12 months.
She is a resident of Riverside.
“We’re proud to announce that Morgan was among the winners for outstanding performance in 2022,” said ATI CEO Sharon Vitti. “The Clinical Excellence Awards recognize the top clinic teams who consistently delivered great care in our clinics every day.”
Morgan is a 2019 alumna of Nova Southeastern University.
Being a national company, ATI Physical Therapy can study the results of a tremendous number of cases with the intention of creating better and better outcomes.
“With outcomes from more than 2.5 million unique patient cases, ATI is making strides in the industry by setting quality standards designed to deliver predictable outcomes for our patients with musculoskeletal (MSK) issues,” Vitti said.
A complete list of ATI services can be found at ATIpt.com. The company is based in Bolingbrook, Ill., and has 900 locations in 24 states.