Elaine Crawford

Elaine Crawford writes the Springville News for the St. Clair Times.

 Submitted

Alabama's back to school sales tax holiday is coming up.  It begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 19, and lasts until midnight Sunday, July 21.  It includes typical school supplies, clothes, some electronics and items needed for extra-curricular activities.

Springville High School registration dates are July 22 from 8-11 a.m. for seniors; noon-3 p.m. for juniors; and 6 p.m. for freshmen (A-M).

On July 23, registration is from 8-11 a.m. for sophomores; noon-3 p.m. for new students; and 6 p.m. for freshmen (N-Z). Only juniors and seniors will be able to get parking passes.  

Red Hill Baptist Church will be having Giddy Up Junction Vacation Bible School for children 4 years and up from 9 a.m.-noon July 15- 19.  

Springville Community Theater presents “Peter Pan” July 25-29 at the Springville Middle School auditorium. The play is directed by June Mack. Tickets go on sale at the school today, Thursday, July 11.

 

