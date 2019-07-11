Alabama's back to school sales tax holiday is coming up. It begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 19, and lasts until midnight Sunday, July 21. It includes typical school supplies, clothes, some electronics and items needed for extra-curricular activities.
Springville High School registration dates are July 22 from 8-11 a.m. for seniors; noon-3 p.m. for juniors; and 6 p.m. for freshmen (A-M).
On July 23, registration is from 8-11 a.m. for sophomores; noon-3 p.m. for new students; and 6 p.m. for freshmen (N-Z). Only juniors and seniors will be able to get parking passes.
Red Hill Baptist Church will be having Giddy Up Junction Vacation Bible School for children 4 years and up from 9 a.m.-noon July 15- 19.
Springville Community Theater presents “Peter Pan” July 25-29 at the Springville Middle School auditorium. The play is directed by June Mack. Tickets go on sale at the school today, Thursday, July 11.