B.B. Comer softball secures record-setting victory with 32-27 win over Parker

B.B. Comer’s players all realized they weren’t in the middle of a typical softball game when the scoreboard read 18-18 in the middle of the fourth inning of Saturday’s 32-27 win over Parker.
“It is probably one of those things you can’t even take into your brain how many runs we actually scored unless you were there,” B.B. Comer junior Emma McCain said. “Because it looked like a football game score, and it is insane that we scored that many runs, that both teams scored that many runs.”
Fifty-nine total runs scored in one softball game is just enough for third in the AHSAA record books, trailing only two juggernaut showdowns which featured 91 and 88 runs in 2016 and 2019, respectively.
B.B. Comer (4-3) scored seven in the seventh inning to take a five-run lead during the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader, but even that sizable margin didn’t give the Tigers a great deal of comfort.
“I was thinking like they could come back at any second, like we have to get these three outs,” B.B. Comer junior Karleigh Milam said. “Because they proved to us they could come back. … So it was good when Ever (Harris) just kind of shut them down.”
Harris will be the first to admit it was far from her best day inside the circle, but in the seventh inning, she shook off the pitches that had gotten away from her and struck out multiple batters to secure the victory.
After throwing 198 total pitches across both games with Parker, B.B. Comer won the first meeting 15-4 in seven innings, few could match Harris’ excitement for the end of the second game.
“On a scale of 1-10, like 1,000,” Harris said.
While the Tigers were happy to win the game, which lasted over 3.5 hours, many were almost as excited for Whataburger and the chance to rest.
So it was hardly surprising that B.B. Comer’s players packed up quickly and were ready to leave their moment in history behind them within 10 minutes of the last out.
“I think we were kinda done with it,” B.B. Comer coach Johnny Safford said. “We were joking around (when) I was calling pitches and stuff. ‘I feel like I know their batters better than ours by this point.’”
While the length of the game was brutal, it might help the Tigers later on this season.
“If you’re going to get four at-bats in the first game and then six at-bats in the second, then that is a lot of quality reps in a short amount of time, so I think some girls definitely grew up,” Safford said.
That was especially true in the case of freshman Lacey Liner who Safford said entered Saturday with only two or three hits on the season. Liner recorded three hits and four RBIs in five at-bats in game one before following up with two hits and three RBIs in five at-bats in game two.
McCain’s day at the plate didn’t produce the same sort of fireworks. The junior walked four times and got hit by three pitches across both games, leading to only two total hits despite a couple of lengthy games.
McCain’s inability to prove herself at the plate inevitably made her a target for heckling Parker fans, but the Tiger shut them up when she hit a double in the third or fourth inning.
“I guess I need somebody behind me talking bad about me the whole time to motivate me to do better,” McCain said.
She wasn’t the only junior that shook off a slow start on Saturday. Milam, the leadoff hitter for the Tigers, finished the first game with 0 hits and only one run scored.
Both Milam and Safford felt she struggled in the first game with what Milam termed ‘home-run syndrome,’ that developed after the junior hit the first home run of her career on Thursday in a 6-1 loss to Reeltown.
“I’m proud of her because she is a competitor,” Safford said. “She wants to fix it, and she wants to do better. … she settled down, she did things that is inside her control, and she got right back on track and crushed it that next game.”
Milam’s bounce-back performance started right away as she sent a line drive down the left line for a double to start game two. The junior finished the second showdown with a game-high six hits on seven at-bats, six scored runs and two RBIs.
Afterward, Milam said she was thrilled to shake hands with an opponent that demonstrated such fight and class throughout the day.
“Props to Parker because they were a really good, respectful team,” Milam said. “I had fun playing them, and I feel like I know all of them now.”
For now, the Tigers will put last weekend behind them as they stare down a crucial four-game stretch at home, which includes games against Victory Christian on Thursday at 6 p.m. and an area showdown with Fayetteville on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
“I’m sure we will remember at the team banquets, and we will be joking about this for a long time,” Safford said. “And definitely glad that we were on the winning side and not the losing side of any record book.”