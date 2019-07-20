PELL CITY -- Award-winning photographer John Dersham will present and share his new book, “My Alabama: John Dersham Photographs a State,” at noon Wednesday in the Pell City Public Library, according to a press release.
The presentation will be part of the library’s 2019 Adult Summer Reading and Programming Series.
From Dersham’s vast catalog of more than 50,000 photographs, he selected 200 images of the state in celebration of Alabama’s 200th anniversary of statehood.
The images are stunning -- each a testament to Dersham’s excellent compositional and lighting skills -- and they beautifully depict the state’s magnificent beauty and unique diversity.
Whether photographing snow-covered Lookout Mountain, evening cityscapes of downtown Birmingham or the sunny port of Mobile, Dersham consistently captures the scenic landscape with each breathtaking shot.
The book contains a foreword by Bo Jackson and was made possible by the support of the Alabama Bicentennial Commission.
Dersham is an internationally recognized photographer whose works of commercial art and art photography have been featured in galleries and other exhibits throughout the nation. He is one of the most highly sought photography instructors in the Southeast.
Dersham developed his love of photography at an early age, taking pictures with his father’s 1930 Kodak Brownie. That love has continued for 59 years, bringing with it a career in the photography industry, serving in management at Eastman Kodak and its subsidiaries for more than 30 years. His last position with Kodak brought him to Alabama.
Dersham fell in love with the state’s natural beauty and diverse terrain, along with its people and places. In 2018, he was recognized for his body of work in the tourism industry, receiving the Alabama Travel Council Award of Excellence. He and his wife, Kyle, live on Lookout Mountain near Fort Payne.
Dersham will share his photographs during Wednesday’s program.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to register to participate in the Summer Reading initiative, if they choose. Programs in the summer series are free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served after the program.