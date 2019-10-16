CHULA VISTA — Authorities said the body that was discovered Sunday in a wooded area near Dogwood Estates is that of a woman.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville identified the victim Wednesday morning as an “adult” female.
He said the cause of death has been ruled a homicide.
“The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville is still conducting tests,” Russell said Wednesday.
He said a man who was walking his dog in a wooded area near Dogwood Estates discovered the body and contacted authorities.
He said the body was found Sunday afternoon.
“It (the body) appears to have been there for several days,” Russell said Monday.
Russell said he did not have any other information about the body, but will release additional information as the investigation continues.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray said his office is investigating the case as a homicide, and investigators continue to follow all leads.
