CHULA VISTA – Authorities have begun an investigation after a body was found in a wooded area near Dogwood Estates.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said a man who was walking his dog in the wooded area discovered the body and contacted authorities.
He said the body was found Sunday afternoon.
“It (the body) appears to have been there for several days,” Russell said. “We are treating this as a homicide.”
He said the body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville so the identity and cause of death could be determined.
Russell said Monday he could not release any other information, but more would be released as the investigation continues.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the possible homicide.
“Our investigators were actively working this possible homicide late into the night and early this morning,” St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray said. “They continue to follow all leads in this case.”