TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega police and the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office are investigating numerous instances of breaking into and entering automobiles throughout the area.
The break-ins are scattered, and the items stolen run the gamut from jewelry to medications to cash to firearms.
According to Capt. Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, someone broke into a Ford Escape on Chandler Springs Road and made off with more than $27,000 worth of jewelry, two guns, an iPhone 7, at least two prescription medications, a pair of sunglasses, a backpack and first aid kit, personal identification, a watch, a knife and about $6 in cash.
Jones said the vehicle was parked outside the victim’s residence, and although a family member saw lights on inside the vehicle, he did not see the individual.
The vehicle was left unlocked, and there was no evidence of forced entry, Jones said.
In the city, a surveillance camera did manage to capture an image of someone breaking into a Nissan Murano between midnight and 10 a.m. July 29, but investigators have not been able to identify the suspect, according to Lt. Jimmy Thompson.
In this case, the vehicle was locked, but the suspect can be seen breaking out a window and stealing a pair of sunglasses, assorted tools, various personal documents and other items not specified in the report.
These two cases identify something of a dilemma. While it is always best to keep a vehicle locked, this will not stop a sufficiently motivated thief from smashing a window. The key, Thompson said, is to not leave valuables inside your car.
“It’s best to lock your doors, and if you have a car alarm, use it,” he said. “If you’re shopping, hide your shopping bags in the trunk or throw a coat over them in the backseat, or put them in the console if they are small enough.
“Even if you’re just going into Walmart or the grocery store, take your purse, cellphone and wallet with you. If you’re going to leave your sunglasses, credit or debit cards or anything else valuable in the car, don’t leave it in plain sight.
“And don’t talk about what you’ve got inside the car while you’re in the store. Definitely don’t leave your house keys in the car. If you don’t leave anything of value in there, then there will be nothing to steal.”
When parking in public, always park under a street light, ideally near other vehicles, Thompson said. If you have an aftermarket car stereo with a detachable faceplate, take the faceplate with you as well. There is no reason to leave jewelry, medication or firearms unattended inside a vehicle, Thompson said.
Anyone with information about breaking into and entering an auto in Talladega County should call the Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or 2141 or leave an anonymous tip online at www.talladegasheriff.com.
Anyone with information about a crime in the city of Talladega, please call 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.