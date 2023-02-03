Attention Seniors! Apply now for Farmers Market vouchers

Seniors age 60 or older can apply for a benefit administered by the Alabama Farmers Market Authority to provide benefit cards to low income seniors.
Each qualifying senior who is approved will receive benefit cards worth $30 by mail to be used at Farmers Market Authority (FMA) approved markets and road side stands.
The Senior FMNP Benefits must be expended by Nov. 15, 2023. The card can be used to purchase eligible foods (fruits, vegetables, honey, and fresh-cut herbs) from farmers that grow them and are selling them directly to customers at local farmers markets and roadside stands.
Vouchers can be redeemed at any state certified Farmers Market, Farm-stand, and U-pick operations. To view a list by county visit http:/agi.alabama.gov/docs/fma/RedemptionSites. Don’t forget that the St. Clair County Farmers Market in Pell City is an approved market and will open later this year.
Eligibility is based on income. The recipient’s gross monthly household income must not exceed the following limits: $2,096 for a household of one; $2,823 for a household of two; $3,552 for a household of three; $4,279 for a household of four; $5,006 for a household of five; and $5,735 for a household of six.
Seniors must re-apply each year for this program because vouchers expire every year. The vouchers must be used in the year issued.
Before applying, seniors should total up their monthly income for the household. Documentation is not required when applying.
Seniors must apply online by visiting https://agi.alabama.gov/farmersmarket.
If someone doesn’t have access to the internet we can help. Just stop by the St. Clair County Extension Office, located in the St. Clair County Courthouse (lower level) in Pell City, or contact the office at 205-338-9416.
The application only takes a few minutes to complete and just a few details such as name, address, phone number, last four of social security number, date of birth, number of people living in household and gross monthly income before taxes are needed.
Completing an application does not guarantee receipt of Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program benefits due to the fact that funds are limited.
No person is “entitled” to Senior Farmers Market Nutrition program checks.
Seniors are encouraged to apply soon.
For more information about the program, contact the Alabama Farmers Market Authority in Montgomery by calling 334-240-7247 or email fma@agi.alabama.gov.