Attention Seniors: Apply now for 2022 Farmers Market Vouchers

Seniors age 60 or older are encouraged to apply for a benefit administered by the Alabama Farmers Market Authority to provide coupons to low-income seniors.
Each qualifying senior who is approved will receive vouchers worth $30 that can be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from farmers that grow them and are selling them directly to you at local farmers markets and roadside stands.
Vouchers can be redeemed at any state certified Farmers Market, Farm-stand, and U-pick operations. To view a list by county, please visit agi.alabama.gov/docs/fma/RedemptionSites. Don’t forget, the St. Clair County Farmers Market in Pell City is an approved market and will open later this year.
Eligibility is based on income. The recipient’s gross household income must not exceed the following limits: $1,772 for a household of one; $2,396 for a household of two; $3,020 for a household of three; $3,645 for a household of four; $4,269 for a household of five. Seniors must re-apply each year for this program because vouchers expire every year and they must be used in the year issued. Before applying, seniors should total up their monthly income for the household. Documentation is not required when applying.
Seniors must apply online by visiting fma.alabama.gov. If you do not have access to the internet we can help! Please stop by the St. Clair County Extension Office, located in the St. Clair County Courthouse (lower level) in Pell City, or contact us at (205) 338-9416.
The application only takes a few minutes to complete and just a few details such as name, address, phone number, last four of social security number, date of birth, number of people living in household and gross monthly income before taxes are needed. Completing an application does not guarantee receipt of Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program benefits due to the fact that funds are limited.
No person is “entitled” to Senior Farmers Market Nutrition program checks. Seniors are encouraged to apply soon. For more information about the program, please contact the Alabama Farmers Market Authority in Montgomery by calling their toll free number, 1-877-774-9519 or email fma@agi.alabama.gov.