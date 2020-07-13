Attention child care providers (column)

If you would like to learn more about becoming a Breastfeeding Friendly Child Care and want to attend a class but just couldn't make it work, we are offering the same training ONLINE for the same cost - FREE!
We have been and plan to continue to offer this training periodically. If you would like to request an online training for your child care program, please call 334-292-1559 or email Christina.Levert@aces.edu.
Our next open training will be conducted on Tuesday, July 21, at 1 p.m. To pre-register, please visit our Facebook page, St. Clair County, Alabama Extension Office, where you will find the registration link. We will also be glad to email it to you as well.
If you are interested but this date/time just doesn't work for you, please let us know. We are happy to accommodate your needs.
Unfortunately, Alabama ranks in the bottom three in the United States for breastfeeding initiation and continuation.
Breastfeeding allows many health benefits for both a child and mother. To encourage more breastfeeding families, Alabama Extension’s Human Sciences unit has partnered with the Alabama Department of Public Health, Alabama Partnership for Children and also the Alabama Breastfeeding Committee to offer this Breastfeeding Friendly Child Care Certification.
Why be certified? Infants who receive breast milk have a reduced risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Infants who receive breast milk have stronger immune systems and get sick less often.
Your child care program’s commitment to providing breastfeeding support can help provide the best start in life for infants. Participation can provide marketing benefits for your child care program. Breast milk is a reimbursable meal component if your program participates in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP).
The certification process includes a two-hour training conducted by an Extension regional agent.
Following the training, interested providers must implement the 10 Steps to Becoming Breastfeeding Friendly. Participants will receive a toolkit that guides them through the process and also provides resources and tips for each step.
Extension agents will provide technical assistance throughout the entire process and help all interested providers as much as possible to become certified as Breastfeeding Friendly.
Upon completion of the 10 steps, providers will submit an application for a site visit. An Extension regional agent will conduct the visit to determine if the providers are successfully following all 10 steps. Certification will be good for two years.
Multiple websites will host the names of certified providers, including the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama Breastfeeding Committee.
Christina LeVert is a regional Extension agent.