PELL CITY – The newly renovated civic center received a thumb’s up from those who attended the grand opening Monday night.
“I hope you are excited about this as much as we are,” Mayor Bill Pruitt told the crowd before city officials lined up for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The $2 million project took about 18 months to complete, but people who attended Monday’s grand opening said it was worth the wait.
“That used to be just a blank wall,” Larry Daugherty, of Lincoln, said, pointing toward the glass windows in the main entrance of the civic center lobby. “Now you can see the gym. It has opened it all up. This is awesome.”
Daugherty and others were impressed with the new fitness room, which is packed with the most updated exercise equipment.
“The old one (fitness/weight room) doesn’t hold a candle to the new one,” Daugherty said. “It’s really nice.”
Bill Butterworth, of Pell City, was also impressed with the new fitness room.
“It’s absolutely beautiful, especially that weight room,” he said. “I don’t know how much they spent, but it looks great.”
Former Mayor Bill Hereford attended the grand opening.
“Oh man, everything looks great,” he said.
He said the facility would be a welcome addition to any community.
“It’s just amazing,” Hereford said, adding the city purchased high-tech exercise equipment for the fitness room.
Chris Christian, president of the Pell City Chamber of Commerce, said he would walk each morning at Lakeside Park and finish up his daily workout at the civic center.
“The past 18 months has been awful,” Christian said, adding that the wait was worth it. “This is a thousand times nicer. It is good that the civic center caught up with everything else in the city. This is so nice.”
Pell City resident Mike Campbell said the new fees for the use of the civic center and tennis courts are fair, with what the public gets with the upgrades to the center and tennis facilities.
The fee for a family of four for the civic center is $300 a year and $400 a year for non-residents. There is a $20/$25 charge for each additional family member. Individual memberships for residents are $200 a year. The price is $250 a year for non-residents. Discounted rates are available for students and seniors.
The Pell City Parks and Recreation Department also offers an all-inclusive membership that covers both the civic center and tennis memberships, providing access to both facilities. For a family of four, the all-inclusive membership costs $400 for residents and $500 for non-residents.
Daily guest passes and weekly and monthly passes are also available.
Campbell and his wife, Sherry, toured the civic center Monday night and also visited the new tennis facilities, which officially opened about a week ago.
“It’s nice,” he said. “It’s way nice.”
He also said the fitness room “is great.”
The Campbells said comparing the old civic center to the newly renovated center is like comparing day and night.
“This facility has been the center of the community for the past 40 years,” City Manager Brian Muenger said. “It was due a makeover, upgrade. Everybody came together to make what you see today a reality.”
Councilman Jason Mitcham said he spent most of his time at the civic center when he was growing up, saying that he built many longtime friendships there.
“I spent more time here than at home,” he told the crowd that gathered for the grand reopening. “I hope you enjoy it.”