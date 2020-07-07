At least four weapons that had been fired found in room of suspects in officer's death

PELL CITY -- St. Clair County Presiding Judge Phillip Seay has bound the case of Tapero Corlene Johnson over to a grand jury following a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning.
Johnson, 27, of Birmingham, is charged with capital murder in connection with the death of Moody police officer Lt. Stephen Williams.
St. Clair County Investigator Randy Hurst, the lead investigator on the case, was the only witness called by St. Clair District Attorney Lyle Harmon.
Hurst testified that Johnson and his co-defendant, Marquisha Tyson, rented a room at the Super 8 hotel in Moody on the night of June 2. He said the two rented room 222 for a two-night stay.
Hurst said Johnson told police officers he and Tyson had rented the room due to threats made to them and their property at their home in Birmingham.
Hurst testified Johnson said he believed four males had followed him to the hotel.
On the night of June 2, Hurst said six 911 calls were made from room 222, one from Johnson’s phone and five from Tyson’s. On the first call, played synced up to video footage from the hotel’s security cameras, Tyson is heard saying there was someone at the door and repeatedly asked if officers were on their way to the hotel.
Hurst testified the video and calls were synced in real time, and no men matching the description given by Tyson could be seen on any video from the hotel.
The video showed Williams approaching the door of room 222 while the second call is being placed, and during this call, gunfire is seen coming from the room and striking Williams.
Hurst said a trainee officer working with Williams also said shots were fired when Williams knocked on the door.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell confirmed June 3 that Willliams died of gunshot wounds the night before.
Williams is shown in the video returning fire into room 222 before he stopped moving.
Hurst testified that a .38 caliber revolver, AK-47 assault rifle, a 9mm semiautomatic pistol and a 40 caliber Desert Eagle pistol were found in the room, all of which appeared to have been fired at least once. Hurst said in total, 43 spent rounds of ammunition were found in the room.
Hurst said an orange backpack with a pistol permit, loaded magazines, Johnson’s ID and a purse that belonged to Tyson was found in the room. An unfired 22 was found in the purse.
Hurst said deputies also searched Tyson’s vehicle, which contained several more firearms and types of ammunition.
Johnson’s defense attorney, Charley Tudisco, asked Hurst several questions.
Under Tudisco’s questioning, Hurst testified Johnson said he had heard voices the night of June 2, and that those voices matched the voices of individuals who had recently threatened to kill him. Hurst also said the curtains to the room were drawn prior to the shooting.
Hurst said room 222 was also tear gassed after Tyson and Johnson were taken into custody. He said this was due to the possibility that another suspect was in the room.
Hurst did, however, testify that there was no physical evidence pointing to a group of men Johnson said had threatened him being present at the hotel.