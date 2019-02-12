CROPWELL -- In conjunction with February being National Spay/Neuter Awareness Month, ASPCI sold 120 SNAP (Spay/Neuter Assistance Program) certificates at even a lower discount Saturday, according to a press release.
"The best way to reduce the number of unwanted dogs and cats in our area is to help families prevent their pets from reproducing,” said Helen Powell, ASPCI’s SNAP sale coordinator. “ASPCI is proud to have addressed the pet overpopulation problem through our Spay/Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) for nearly 20 years.”
She said SNAP is structured for pet owners who might not be able to afford to alter their animals.
“We are gratified to be able to contribute to the quality of life of animals and their owners in our area,” Powell said.
The nonprofit organization offers SNAP certificates at a low cost, but offered the certificates at even lower prices this past Saturday in an effort to promote spay/neuter awareness this month, as well as provide assistance to the community.
In recent years, the redemption rate for ASPCI's SNAP certificates has been about 90 percent, Powell said.
Dog and cat owners with household incomes below $49,000 annually can purchase a low-cost SNAP certificate at the ASPCI office, 2631 Martin St. S, Cropwell.
Powell said there are 10 veterinarians who partner with ASPCI to make the program possible.
ASPCI helps find homes for pets that are surrendered to the organization.
The organization does not accept stray animals, but only animals from people who can no longer care for their pets.
The group’s office is not a shelter, and ASPCI only accepts animals by appointment.
For more information about ASPCI, go to the organization’s website at www.aspci.org, or call 205-338-7877.