ASPCI offering reduced cost spay/neutering certificates Feb. 8

PELL CITY -- Animal Savers of Pell City Inc. (ASPCI) will be offering spay/neutering certificates for a reduced cost Feb. 8.
The organization will offer the community discounted SNAP certificates Saturday, Feb. 8, from 9 a.m. until noon at the ASPCI Administrative Office in Suite 202 at 2631 Martin St. S., Pell City.
ASPCI encourages pet owners to have their pets spayed or neutered, especially before the spring and summer months when there is a rampant overpopulation of puppies and kittens.
“This overpopulation generally results in an increased number of animals admitted to local animal control centers and/or shelters,” ASPCI said in a press release. Spaying and neutering helps decrease shelter numbers and saves the lives of pets, the organization said.
“ASPCI routinely offers low-cost spay/neuter certificates to pet owners whose income is below $49,000 annually at a rate that is considerably below the standard surgery rate around the state,” said Barbara Wallace, ASPCI president. “The small fee that a pet owner pays for a SNAP certificate does not fully cover the rates charged by the participating veterinarian, and ASPCI funds the Spay/Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) through donations, grants and fundraising.”
Helen Powell, ASPCI secretary, said the nonprofit is excited to celebrate Spay/Neuter Awareness Month.
Dog SNAP certificates will be $40, and the cost for cat certificates will $20.
A voucher for vaccinations may be purchased in conjunction with the SNAP certificate for an additional $35.
SNAP does not include an animal adopted from any organization that released an animal prior to being altered. Certificate purchasers must present proof of household income of less than $49,000 per year. Acceptable proofs are current forms W-2, 1099 or latest state or federal income tax returns. Certificates expire in 30 days after purchase and are non-refundable.