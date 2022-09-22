Ashville's Stevens takes top honors at Fairview Invitational

Ashville’s Joe Stevens captured top honors at the Fairview Invitational in Cullman Saturday.
Stevens won first place in the 5K, Class 1-4A division, finishing with the fastest time of the day. The senior runner was timed at 16 minutes, 30 seconds for the 5K boys’ race.
Ashville teammate Ryan Matthews placed fifth in the race with a time of 17 minutes, 31 seconds, helping the Bulldogs to place second overall in team scoring.
Ashville’s Taylor Knight placed second in the girls Class 1-4A division. Knight finished her 5K run with a time of 21 minutes, 32 seconds.
In the Boys Class 5-7A division, Springville’s David Robles finished in first place with a time of 16 minutes, 48 seconds.
The Springville boys’ finished second overall.
In the Girls Class 5-7A division, Springville’s Carmen McMaster placed fourth with a time of 20 minutes, 50 seconds, and teammate Avery Daniels followed for fifth place with a time of 21 minutes, 5 seconds.
The Springville girls placed fifth overall.