Ashville's Meghan McCarthy wins Heisman honor for Alabama

ASHVILLE -- Ashville High School senior Meghan McCarthy was recently named the female 2020 Wendy’s All-American High School Heisman winner for Alabama.
McCarthy was surprised with the announcement before the start of the varsity girls basketball game last week against Weaver on senior night. The Heisman is presented to the top female and top male athlete throughout the state of Alabama.
“This is such an honor,” McCarthy said. “It really hasn’t sunk in yet. I am really thankful for all my coaches because I couldn’t be where I am today without them. I also want to thank my parents and family for their support. To be the only female in the state to win this award is such a huge honor.”
McCarthy is a six-sport athlete who plays volleyball, basketball and soccer and also runs cross country, outdoor track and indoor track.
McCarthy maintains a 4.3 GPA, which is third in her class. Her plans are to attend the University of North Alabama and major in education.
McCarthy is the 17-year-old daughter of Chris and Kristi McCarthy.
“This is all Meghan,” her dad, Chris, said. “It’s her work ethic. She works just as hard in her academics as she does her athletics, and she always puts academics first ahead of athletics. That is what we as parents wanted.
“We never had to get on to her about getting her homework (done) or keeping her grades up. We are blessed to have two outstanding daughters. (Their youngest daughter is Kathleen.)”