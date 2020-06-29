Ashville's Lexi Copeland will continue softball career at Judson College

ASHVILLE -- The decision for Judson College Head Softball Coach Tom Hannah to offer a scholarship to Ashville Lady Bulldogs softball player Lexi Copeland was easy.
“You can tell by the way she handled herself on the field, she loves it,” Hannah said. “Right away, I knew she had a love for the game.”
Copeland signed on the dotted line June 22 in the Ashville High School Library to become one of the newest members of the Judson College softball team.
Copeland caught the attention of Judson College coaches after a tryout last November.
“We’re a small, faith-based school that needs good kids and good athletes,” Hannah said. “She had both of those qualities.”
As for Copeland, she liked what she saw during her visit to the small women’s college in Marion.
“When I went down there, it was big and small; it felt like home,” she said. “It was very welcoming.”
Copeland has played softball since she was 9 years old, and played for her father, Chadd, for 10 of those years in Little League ball, before moving up into the high school ranks, where she started all four years as an Ashville Lady Bulldogs softball player.
“Lexi will be greatly missed on the Ashville High School softball team,” said Ashville Softball Coach Kristen Seals. “She has vastly improved in all areas of her game. She works on and off the field to improve her game.”
Copeland has played both third and first bases, and has hit six home runs in her career as a Lady Bulldogs.
“She has also started at first base for us for years,” Seals said. “We will miss her greatly, and we can’t wait to see what she does in the future on and off the field. Myself and my coaching staff are so proud of Lexi.”
Copeland said she plans to major in business and minor in accounting at Judson College.