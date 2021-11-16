Ashville's 3-point buzzer beater seals win over Pleasant Valley

The Ashville boys basketball team pulled off a last-second win over the Pleasant Valley Raiders on Monday night. The Bulldogs's Ashton Vann sank a 3-pointer on the last second to beat the Raiders 60-58.
With six seconds to spare, the Raiders lined up for a free throw. The failed attempt was rebounded by Ashville’s Jacob Wilson, who pushed the ball up the court.
Jonah Carden then saved the ball from going out of bounds and passed the ball to Vann, who then nailed a shot from behind the arc.
“Great team effort,” Ashville head coach Caleb Carpenter said. “Even though we were down big late, the kids never stopped fighting until the last shot.”
Vann led his team with 15 points. Jonah Carden and Elijah Turner followed with 12 points apiece.