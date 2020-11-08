Ashville wrestling team ranked No. 1 in the coaches preseason poll

ASHVILLE -- The Ashville wrestling team was ranked No.1 in Class 4A in the coaches preseason poll.
In 2019, the Bulldogs advanced to state, where they finished ninth out of approximately 60 teams, according to head coach Jim Browning. The Bulldogs also had four wrestlers place in the top six of their respective weight classes at last year's state competition, three of whom are returning for the 2020-21.
Browning said with nine seniors returning from last year, he is looking forward to seeing what his guys bring to the mat in 2020.
Browning also said he is curious to see which individuals step up to fill the spots of the 2019 graduating seniors.
“I’m looking forward to seeing our whole lineup and seeing who is going to fill up those spots that are new to us that we lost last year,” Browning said. “They’ve been working hard, many of them for five years now, but we don’t count anything before it comes. We’re ready to compete and not take anything for granted, so we’re just waiting on the matches to start.”
The Bulldogs will start their season Nov. 17 at Saks High Schools, where Ashville, Saks and Walter Wellborn will all compete.