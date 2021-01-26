Ashville wrestling team collects county and region titles

The Ashville wrestling team, ranked number one in the state in the pre-season polls, recently won both its county and regional tournaments before advancing to state finals.
In the 1A-4A Region 4 Tournament, the Bulldogs faced off against Dora High School on Jan. 8 in the final matchup before claiming the regional victory.
The Bulldogs then faced off against Moody, Springville, Ashville and St. Clair County high schools in the county tournament on Jan. 19.
This was Ashville’s second year in a row to claim the county tournament victory. Moody followed with the second place trophy.
Shortly after the county tournament, the Bulldogs went on to win their semi-final matchup against St. James, qualifying them for state finals.
The Bulldogs then fell in their final team matchup of the season in the state tournament on Jan. 22 against Cleburne County.
“[Going to state] is a big blessing for us,” head coach Jim Browning said. “We were afraid that with COVID we weren’t going to get a shot to wrestle at all.”
“(Now), here we are at the end of the season and we’ve gotten through most of it (despite COVID issues), which is awesome and we’ve done well.”